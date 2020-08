YouTuber Yang Pang under fire for allegedly ghostwriting her handwritten apology letter

Recently, there has been a lengthy controversy over the "back-door advertisement" in which various YouTubers have received sponsorship for video content but did not notify the viewers of the paid advertisement.

One YouTuber amidst the controversy is Yang Pang. She has taken down all the videos with the paid advertisement and uploaded a handwritten apology letter to her viewers. However, she has been under controversy again due to the letter.



On various online communities, some netizens have stated that her handwriting is different and accuses Yang Pang of ghostwriting her apology letter. One netizen posted a photo of a letter previously written by Yang Pang's sister along with a photo of the recent apology letter supposedly written by Yang Pang and an old letter written by Yang Pang.

Netizens realized that the handwriting of her sister's letter and Yang Pang's recent letters were very similar. Both letters used the same type of writing styles when writing the Korean letters 'ㅎ' and 'ㄹ'. Therefore, they suspect Yang Pang's sister writing the apology letter in her place.



Many netizens state that her sister's handwriting is much more closer to the recent apology letter than Yang Pang's old apology letter she had previously written.

Netizens have commented, "Her sister definitely ghostwrote her letter.","The writing looks too similar.", and "The letters 'H' is written differently than before."



Meanwhile, Yang Pang has also been under fire for allegedly staging her dog rescue videos as well as the controversy of her "back-door advertisement" heightened.