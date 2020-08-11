[ALBUM & MV REVIEW] Rocket Punch - 'Blue Punch'

This review reflects the opinions of the author and not necessarily those of allkpop.

Track List:

1) BLUE PUNCH

2) JUICY

3) SUMMER PUNCH!

4) One Summer Night

5) TWINKLE STAR

6) THE THE

Woolim Entertainment's eccentric and talented girl group, Rocket Punch, is back and promoting their newest colorful comeback release, Blue Punch. Following Red Punch, which was a more showy and theatrical release, Blue Punch focuses on the group's fun, cute, and peppy side. K-Pop takes their summer anthems seriously, and the songs on Blue Punch capture the essence of the season perfectly.

The album opens with a captivating instrumental intro track called "Blue Punch" that teases the listener for more. I particularly enjoyed Blue Punch because I felt the tracklisting was deliberate with the way it fed into the title track. "JUICY" is the group's main promotional single, and the track emulates an earlier K-Pop sound from years past. "JUICY" evokes an early Red Velvet sound of performative cuteness and edge. In terms of freshness or newness, we don't necessarily hear too much of that from "JUICY".

Next up on the album is "Summer Punch!" which I actually really enjoy comparatively to their single. It seems that liking the b-side tracks on this month's releases has been a common theme! "Summer Punch!" has a really fun and catchy melody that doesn't feel recycled or stale in any way. If it were up to me, I would have had them promote with this song over "JUICY".

The album's only slower song is actually "One Summer Night". This song is the only song that seems to have a more downtempo, R&B inspired flair. "TWINKLE STAR" and "THE THE" round out the album with a fun and bubbly "punch"- no pun intended, however, neither make quite as much impact as "Summer Punch!"





MV REVIEW



Again, similarly to the case of APRIL's release, we see another classic 'summery K-Pop MV'. Rocket Punch is seen throughout the video dancing their choreography to an extremely colorfully edited backdrop. For a song like this, I'm not necessarily anticipating an MV with a full-blown plot or dramatics, so I find that the MV for "JUICY" suits the concept and meaning of the song.

That being said, I don't think that just basing the MV off the use of a green screen was a great choice. I would have liked to see more special effects to freshen up the 'colorful and quirky' concept that we see all the time in K-Pop. "JUICY" is such a fast-paced and upbeat song that the video fell a little flat even with the colors and bubble effects. Rocket Punch continues to find their sound and appeal as time goes on.

SCORE:

MV Relevance…..7

MV Production…..5

MV Concept……..6

MV Score: 6.0

Album Production…...7

Album Concept……...7



Album Tracklist...........8

Album Score: 7.3

Overall: 6.7