Woori Actors contacts police after Mina's latest Instagram post of self-harm

Woori Actors contacted police after Mina's latest Instagram post revealing self-harm.

On August 8, the label told media outlets, "After seeing Kwon Mina's social media post, we contacted police and 119 first. The ambulance has arrived in front of her home, and they're opening the door. A rep from the agency is also on the way to Kwon Mina's house. However, the exact situation of Kwon Mina has yet to be determined."

As previously reported, Mina alarmed fans when she posted an image of self-harm and wrote a message calling out JiminSeolhyun, and FNC Entertainment CEO Han Sung Ho.

Stay tuned for updates on Mina's well-being. 

1 hour ago
1 hour ago

She's safe and at a hospital right now. I strongly hope that she will be committed for a longer period of time.

30 minutes ago
30 minutes ago

Okay I'm seriously glad to hear that she is now in a hospital getting treatment and is now safe. Hope for her to have a healthy recovery

