Hyolyn reveals track list for 'Say My Name' mini album

Hyolyn has revealed the track list for her upcoming mini album 'Say My Name'.



The track list below features "Morning Call", her title song "Say My Name", "Dally" featuring GRAY", "See Sea", "Bae", and "9Lives". 'Say My Name' marks Hyolyn's first solo release in 8 months, and it's set to drop on August 19 KST.



She most recently collaborated with Crucial Star for the R&B ballad "Hug Me Silently".



Take a look at Hyolyn's 'Say My Name' track list below, and stay tuned for updates on her comeback.

