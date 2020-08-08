32

3

Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 55 minutes ago

Former AOA member Mina rushed to hospital after a possible suicide attempt

Mina was rushed to the nearest emergency room after her ominous Instagram post revealing self-harm

Her current label Woori Actors told media outlets on August 8th, "Kwon Mina has been transported to the nearest emergency room. She is alive and currently receiving appropriate care from the hospital." 

As previously reported, the label contacted the police after Mina posted an image of self-harm and a message calling out Jimin, Seolhyun, and FNC Entertainment CEO Han Sung Ho.

We wish a speedy recovery of Mina. 

If you or someone you know is at risk of self-harm or suicide, seek help as soon as possible by contacting agencies specializing in crisis intervention and suicide prevention in the United States and abroad.

boopboop91467 pts 48 minutes ago
48 minutes ago

My god, stop leaving her alone. She needs help, she needs people who love her, she needs care. How many idols need to suffer and take their lives for the industry to realize this is an issue and take real action?? Have they learned nothing from Jonghyun, Hara and Sulli?? An agency saying they are monitoring the situation is not them helping their artist but them covering their own ass and doing the bare minimum.

nina97x3,571 pts 44 minutes ago
44 minutes ago

They need to keep her in the hospital and off social media.

