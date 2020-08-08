Former AOA member Mina rushed to hospital after a possible suicide attempt

Mina was rushed to the nearest emergency room after her ominous Instagram post revealing self-harm.



Her current label Woori Actors told media outlets on August 8th, "Kwon Mina has been transported to the nearest emergency room. She is alive and currently receiving appropriate care from the hospital."



As previously reported, the label contacted the police after Mina posted an image of self-harm and a message calling out Jimin, Seolhyun, and FNC Entertainment CEO Han Sung Ho.

We wish a speedy recovery of Mina.





If you or someone you know is at risk of self-harm or suicide, seek help as soon as possible by contacting agencies specializing in crisis intervention and suicide prevention in the United States and abroad.