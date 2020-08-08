Former AOA member Mina posts image of self-harm & alarming message calling out Jimin, Seolhyun & FNC Entertainment CEO

[Content Warning: Censored image of self-harm below]



Former AOA member Mina's latest post on Instagram is alarming fans.



On August 8, Mina shared a gruesome image of self-harm along with a message that sounds like a suicide note or last will on Instagram. In the message, she called out Jimin, who allegedly bullied her during her time with the girl group, Seolhyun, and FNC Entertainment CEO Han Sung Ho in particular. Mina's post is as follows:





"I don't want to go unfairly. Shin Jimin, Han Sung Ho, Kim Seolhyun, live well. My mom, older sister, and family weren't able to say anything and will probably cry though they've done nothing. Compensate them all for mental distress. Please give them a lot. You're the kind of person who only knows about money. The account wasn't even settled properly, the contract was 8 years, and there was no breakdown of expenditures for the illegal trainee debt of 3 billion Won ($2,522,758.80 USD). You didn't answer me when I contacted you until the end. Irresponsible people. You don't even know how I was treated for 11 years, and to the bystanders or whatever, listen carefully. Those people are all like trash that I can't even describe. Do you even know the kind of people who'll push for a sane person's death? I'm happy, but I want to go. It's painful here. Don't come to my funeral when I die. You're dirty. When I die, I'll torment you all. I can't live with this evil, okay."

In related news, Mina made a similarly concerning Instagram post 2 days ago.





What are your thoughts on Mina's post?



If you or someone you know is at risk of self-harm or suicide, seek help as soon as possible by contacting agencies specializing in crisis intervention and suicide prevention in the United States and abroad.