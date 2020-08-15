25

Rumors
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 15 hours ago

Reporter reveals info on new girl group from SM Entertainment & details on other major labels' plans

AKP STAFF

A reporter has revealed info on a possible new girl group from SM Entertainment as well as details on the plans of other major labels.

On August 15, reporter Kim Im Soo revealed information on what the biggest labels are planning. SM Entertainment is said to be #1 in terms of sales, but its market capitalization is lagging behind JYP Entertainment and YG Entertainment. SME is also said to be planning to debut a new girl group featuring 4 members following the success of SuperM, and if true, it would be the first girl group to debut from the label since Red Velvet in 2014. Though their debut was previously scheduled for July, it's been delayed.

Big Hit Entertainment is focusing on its 'Weverse' platform, which is growing quickly due to exclusive content from groups like SeventeenGFriendNU'ESTTXT, and BTS. YG Entertainment is not doing too well following the 'Burning Sun' controversy, but BLACKPINK are said to be contributing to a comeback in stocks.

Reporter Kim Im Soo also stated JYP Entertainment is currently the top entertainment company in terms of stock, which has been rising since the announcement of their Japanese girl group NiziU

Stay tuned for updates. 

ARoberts179 pts 15 hours ago 1
15 hours ago

'Big Hit is focussing on weverse'

thats some real insider info y'all

meera-sahir46 pts 14 hours ago 5
14 hours ago

Come on, this isn't any "insider" data.

All of we mostly know is that:

SM - Will most likely debut a GG in 2021

YG - God knows when with their management, but maybe 2021 too

JYP - No GG for at least a year or two (They have already debuted Itzy and NiziU)

Bighit - Wasn't there the global auditions? Ig they will debut on through Source Music, their now subsidary (maybe in 2021-22)

