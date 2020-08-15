41

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Go Kyung Pyo's label denies he visited adult entertainment business amid COVID-19 pandemic

Go Kyung Pyo's label has denied he visited an adult entertainment business amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On August 15, Go Kyung Pyo was the subject of allegations that he visited an adult entertainment bar in the Cheongdam-dong neighborhood of Seoul the night before. Photos of him with women at what looked to be a bar spread through social media and caused a stir among netizens who expressed criticism that he wasn't practicing social distancing during the pandemic.

However, his label clarified to media outlets, "Go Kyung Pyo visited the agency office after filming his drama, and there was a light drinking party nearby afterwards. He was asked for a photo from someone he doesn't know, and he has no relation to her. The photos were taken at a regular pub."

It's also been revealed the woman in question is transgender YouTuber and streamer Ssehi.

In other news, Go Kyung Pyo is starring in the upcoming JTBC drama 'Private Life' alongside Girls' Generation's SeohyunKim Hyo Jin, and Kim Young Min.

KpopDagger261
3 hours ago

The pictures don’t lie

hreyA_onEViP
1 day ago

All the celebrities are under microscope only when they have something upcoming. People are so eager to destroy someone easily. Wow.

