'I-LAND' cleaning staff tests positive for COVID-19

Mnet's 'I-LAND' has confirmed a cleaning staff member for the reality series has tested positive for COVID-19.



On August 15, Dispatch announced a member of the cleaning service working on the 'I-LAND' set was positive for the coronavirus, and the cleaning staff member in question was on location on August 12 KST. 'I-LAND' responded that the reports were true, but the show has been taking all the necessary preventative measures.



A rep from 'I-LAND' stated, "We've been taking great care in carrying out preventative measures, such as keeping a record of everyone who visits the set, collecting health questionnaires, and measuring body temperatures. However, we have a case of COVID-19 on set unfortunately. The set of 'I-LAND' was shut down and closed off and has been disinfected. We've informed the staff and contestants there was a positive case, and they'll be tested as well for their safety."



Have you been keeping up with 'I-LAND'?