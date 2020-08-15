63

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 14 hours ago

'I-LAND' cleaning staff tests positive for COVID-19

Mnet's 'I-LAND' has confirmed a cleaning staff member for the reality series has tested positive for COVID-19.

On August 15, Dispatch announced a member of the cleaning service working on the 'I-LAND' set was positive for the coronavirus, and the cleaning staff member in question was on location on August 12 KST. 'I-LAND' responded that the reports were true, but the show has been taking all the necessary preventative measures.

A rep from 'I-LAND' stated, "We've been taking great care in carrying out preventative measures, such as keeping a record of everyone who visits the set, collecting health questionnaires, and measuring body temperatures. However, we have a case of COVID-19 on set unfortunately. The set of 'I-LAND' was shut down and closed off and has been disinfected. We've informed the staff and contestants there was a positive case, and they'll be tested as well for their safety."

Sorry to the staff member hope they get well soon, and hope that no one else including BTS or the contestants test positive for it. will be crossing my fingers for everyone's safety

😢

