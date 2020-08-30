3

Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 14 minutes ago

Oh My Girl's YooA is a forest fairy in solo debut teaser images for 'Bon Voyage'

Oh My Girl's YooA has unveiled more teaser images for her solo debut.

At midnight on August 31 KST, Oh My Girl dropped a handful of YooA's debut teaser images, in which the female idol looks extremely ethereal. In the images, YooA perfects a pixie cut in a yellow dress, looking magical and natural at the same time. 

Reminiscent of a fairy, YooA is indeed bringing out the concept for her album, titled 'Bon Voyage'. The original Korean title for the mini album is "child of the forest", which YooA symbolizes in the images.

Are you excited for YooA's solo debut? Look out for more teasers until the full drop on September 7 at 6 PM KST!

 

Oh wow she looks incredible with short hair.

Wow I really like the visuals of the teaser, she look unreal !

