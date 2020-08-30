30

Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Netizens gawk at BTS Jungkook's birthday support on twenty 400-meter KTX trains

AKP STAFF

BTS's Jungkook has received a grand scale birthday support.

On August 30 KST, netizens discussed the large scale of the BTS member's birthday support this year, which includes a pasted advertisement on a KTX train. 400-meters long, the train is covered with images of Jungkook. It will run vertically through South Korea's main cities, from Busan to Seoul.

Although netizens found it unfortunate to see it run during a pandemic, fans were still proud to see the support via SNS and other outlets. The following video from Twitter shows the train running against the purple sky during sunset. 

Furthermore, Jungkook is the first idol ever to receive other grand-scale supports, such as the sky typing event in New York City, the fireworks support in Busan, the 3D projection support in London, as well as the advertisement at '2020 BIFF', an event which has been postponed due to COVID-19. 

Jungkook's support train will run from September 1 to October 5 KST. Happy early birthday, Jungkook!



 

seafiant53 pts 31 minutes ago 1
31 minutes ago

"Jungkook is the first idol ever to receive other grand-scale supports" -Erm. Didn't AKP show that fans of BlackPink literally put Jennie in space this month?

https://www.allkpop.com/photo/...

Remember when fans used to make donations to charity instead? Doing a good dead as a fandom, stunts like this just come off as a bit too creepy/obsessive.

Even BTS fans did better before donating blood for Jimin's birthday:

https://metro.co.uk/2019/10/13...

1 more reply

funkahole2-5,046 pts 31 minutes ago 0
31 minutes ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

