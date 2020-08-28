2

Oh My Girl's YooA completes an eclectic transformation as a child of the forest for 'Bon Voyage' solo debut

Oh My Girl's YooA has kicked off teasers for her upcoming solo debut mini album, 'Bon Voyage', with an eerie and mysterious first concept photo. 

In the concept image, YooA bares a wild, natural side of her as she interacts with the trees of the forest. The image is also accompanied by a brief narrative, which reads, "A child of the forest, with soft fur growing all over her body and a glittering horn sprouting from her head." 

What do you think of the concept of YooA's 'Bon Voyage' so far? Her 1st mini album is set for release this coming September 7 at 6 PM KST!

