Cha Eun Woo looks amazingly handsome even in b-cuts from his 'Esquire' pictorial

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo has shown off his astonishingly perfect visuals once again.

Cha Eun Woo recently posted a few photos from his recent pictorial with 'Esquire' via his personal Instagram, with the caption "B-Cut".

What caught the interest of netizens was that the photos that Cha Eun Woo had chosen weren't even the best ones. Based on the caption from the post, these were cuts omitted from the main pictorial spread for being "second choice"! Even so, netizens couldn't help but to admire his perfect looks.





Currently, Cha Eun Woo is filming his upcoming drama 'True Beauty', which is a drama based on a popular webtoon of the same title.