A Pink's Namjoo unveils sensual teaser film + concept images for 'Bird'

A Pink's Namjoo has unveiled her first set of concept teasers ahead of her anticipated solo debut.

Namjoo's most recent set of solo debut teasers consist of a short, impactful teaser film as well as three new concept images, all accompanied by the keyword "Restrained". Not much is known about the complete concept behind Namjoo's upcoming 1st single album 'Bird'. Her title track, also called "Bird", was composed and produced by (G)I-DLE's Soyeon along with Yummy Tone, with the lyrics written entirely by Soyeon.

Stay tuned for more details on Namjoo's 'Bird' comeback, set for September 7 at 6 PM KST.

