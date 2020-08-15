25

10

News
Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 6 hours ago

Netizens talk about legendary girl groups from DSP Media

AKP STAFF

Netizens are talking about legendary girl groups from DSP Media

On August 14th, a post on a popular online community gained attention for posting DSP Media as a low-key major girl group label. Originally posted with the title "A label lowkey known as a good label for girl groups", the post listed Fin.K.L, KARA, Rainbow, and April as examples. 

More than 100 netizens shared their thoughts in the comments

"They are really good at recruiting stunning visuals"

"I assumed it was going to be Cube Entertainment lol"

"I somehow thought Fin.K.L was under SM Entertainment"

"I like DSP because they seem to be more patient with groups in terms of popularity."

"Uh I'm not sure if you could count Rainbow as one of the legendary girl groups"

"Well I can only concur that they are good at recruiting talents, but not necessarily management"

"They have been going downhill after KARA"


What do you think?

  1. misc.
15 12,053 Share 71% Upvoted

8

margana637 pts 6 hours ago 3
6 hours ago

It stinks that DSP couldn't maintain the status it once held during the 1st generation. Click-B (former members of Sechs Kies) and Hyori were signed with DSP until 2005 and 2006 respectively.


SS501 was 2nd to DBSK at one point (there weren't a lot of idol groups then so there was less competition) and Kim Hyun Joong became huge bc of Boys Over Flowers.


Kara debuted in 2007 but they became huge due to Mister and Lupin the next year (they were also arguably the largest K-Pop girl group in Japan around that time).

Share

3 more replies

6

cabbagejuice1,740 pts 6 hours ago 1
6 hours ago

they make good groups, give them amazing content but have some of the worst managing skills in korea... they just dont know wtf theyre doing so it ruins their groups chances of ever becoming a real hit.

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND