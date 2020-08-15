Netizens talk about legendary girl groups from DSP Media

Netizens are talking about legendary girl groups from DSP Media.



On August 14th, a post on a popular online community gained attention for posting DSP Media as a low-key major girl group label. Originally posted with the title "A label lowkey known as a good label for girl groups", the post listed Fin.K.L, KARA, Rainbow, and April as examples.

More than 100 netizens shared their thoughts in the comments:

"They are really good at recruiting stunning visuals"

"I assumed it was going to be Cube Entertainment lol"

"I somehow thought Fin.K.L was under SM Entertainment"

"I like DSP because they seem to be more patient with groups in terms of popularity."

"Uh I'm not sure if you could count Rainbow as one of the legendary girl groups"

"Well I can only concur that they are good at recruiting talents, but not necessarily management"

"They have been going downhill after KARA"





