OnlyOneOf reveals group teaser for "a sOng Of ice & fire"

OnlyOneOf has unveiled the group teaser for ‘Produced by [ ] Part 2’, "a sOng Of ice & fire".

On August 16 at midnight KST, the boys finally revealed the group teaser for their upcoming release. Their official social media account also changed the profile picture with the announcement. This will mark OnlyOneOf’s first come back in three months since their previous release ‘Produced by [ ] Part 1’.

'Produce by [ ] Part 2', "a sOng Of ice & fire" will be released on August 27 at 6 PM KST. Stay tuned for more updates and teasers until then. What are your thoughts on "a sOng Of ice & fire"?



