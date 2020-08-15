Who wore it better: IU or Red Velvet's Joy?

IU and Red Velvet's Joy serve drastically different vibes in the same outfit.



Clothes are often thought of as signifiers of identity and these two fashionable celebrities deliver different visual languages with the same outfit. IU and Joy both showed off their interpretation of Gucci's pre-fall 2020 collection on their personal Instagrams. IU posted her adorable look with a caption, "Vacation at home", while Joy posted her mature retro look with an emoji.





Check out their posts above. Who do you think wore it better?

