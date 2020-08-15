5

Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 6 hours ago

Who wore it better: IU or Red Velvet's Joy?

IU and Red Velvet's Joy serve drastically different vibes in the same outfit. 

Clothes are often thought of as signifiers of identity and these two fashionable celebrities deliver different visual languages with the same outfit. IU and Joy both showed off their interpretation of Gucci's pre-fall 2020 collection on their personal Instagrams. IU posted her adorable look with a caption, "Vacation at home", while Joy posted her mature retro look with an emoji. 

View this post on Instagram

집콕바캉스 🏝

A post shared by 이지금 (@dlwlrma) on

View this post on Instagram

🤯

A post shared by Joy (@_imyour_joy) on

Check out their posts above. Who do you think wore it better?

  1. IU
  2. Red Velvet
  3. Joy
henry198434841 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

okay these post about who-wore-it-better are stupid and a waste of time why don't you write an article about something that actually matters

3

9AF1 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

IU! No, wait! Joy! I mean IU...no, Joy! Oh damn!

Share

