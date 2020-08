Former X1 member Lee Eun Sang has released a new set of 'Scar' version concept photos for his 1st solo debut single, "Beautiful Scar".

The idol continues his theme of dreamlike mystery in his latest teaser images, sitting still among a patch of wild grass, wandering a dark road in black and white, or having his attention drawn away in a close-up.

Stay tuned for Lee Eun Sang's full solo debut with the release of "Beautiful Scar", set for August 31!