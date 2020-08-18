4

ATEEZ continue to excite fans ahead of 'Thanxx' follow-up promotions with Seonghwa's concept images

ATEEZ have dropped a new set of concept images for member Seonghwa, as they gear up for their follow-up promotions with their next title track "Thanxx"!

In addition to kicking off their "Thanxx" promotions later this week, ATEEZ will also be releasing the long-awaited, full version of the "Thanxx" MV soon. Previously, the boy group asked fans to vote for their main comeback title track between "Inception" and "Thanxx". 

Meanwhile, ATEEZ's comeback concert 'Back To Zero', aired live online last month, will be airing this August 20 at 9 PM KST on Mnet.

I can't wait to see them perform THANXX on stage

