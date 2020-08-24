Lee Eun Sang drops tracklist for his 1st single album 'Beautiful Scar' feat. AB6IX's Park Woo Jin

Former X1 member Lee Eun Sang has unveiled the full tracklist for his solo debut single album, 'Beautiful Scar'!

According to the tracklist, Lee Eun Sang's solo debut title track will also be called "Beautiful Scar", composed by OUOW, Rhymer, and nomad. The song also features AB6IX's Park Woo Jin as a rapper.

In addition, Lee Eun Sang's 'Beautiful Scar' contains an urban R&B number "Mirage", and an acoustic remake track, "I Want To Sing". Lee Eun Sang's solo artist debut is set for this coming August 31 at 6 PM KST.

