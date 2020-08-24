ANS Entertainment refutes girl group ANS's claims in an official statement

On August 25, ANS Entertainment released an official statement to refute earlier claims made by girl group ANS.

Previously, 7 out of 8 ANS members requested to formally nullify their contracts with ANS Entertainment. The members claimed that ANS Entertainment failed to provide the group with adequate funding, living expenses, music and dance lessons, etc.

However, according to ANS Entertainment, "After successfully wrapping up promotions for their 2nd single 'Say My Name', the agency suffered numerous hardships as a result of event and schedule cancellations caused by COVID19. Still, the agency continue to make diligent preparations for ANS's comeback with a new mini album."

The agency continued, "While preparing for their comeback, the members suffered frequent injuries and informed us that receiving choreography lessons would be difficult. As a result, we came to the decision to delay ANS's comeback, and provided the members with vacation time in order for them to recuperate." The 7 out of 8 ANS members then sent over a legal request to nullify their contracts some time within this allotted "vacation period", according to ANS Entertainment.

Allegedly, ANS Entertainment "has never violated any part of the girl group's exclusive contracts, and we are diligently following the guidelines for the popular entertainment and culture artist contract established by the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA). There were no issues regarding our failure to pay the ANS members, as they claimed. The contract established by KOCCA clearly indicates that revenues will be divided between the agency and the members after taking away the costs producing and managing the artist."



Finally, the label stressed, "We would like to ask the members to continue and uphold their duties as listed in their exclusive contracts. We also notify all entertainment affiliates that our contracts with the ANS members still stand. We also have no choice but to take legal action against anyone attempting to come in contact with the members and/or attempting to recruit the members to other agencies."

