Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 12 minutes ago

Golden Child to release OST Part.1 for MBC every1 drama 'Love Is Annoying, But I Hate Being Lonely'

Golden Child will be releasing the first OST of MBC every1's new drama series, 'Love Is Annoying, But I Hate Being Lonely'!

Golden Child's upcoming OST Part.1 for 'Love Is Annoying, But I Hate Being Lonely' is titled "Come With Me". The track serves as the opening and ending theme song of the drama and features a  lovely medley of members Y and Jibeom's voices. 

Meanwhile, MBC every1's 'Love Is Annoying, But I Hate Being Lonely' tells the story of young adults residing in a co-living house, struggling with the comforts and discomforts being single, becoming seriously involved with a significant other, etc. The drama airs every Tuesdays at 10:50 PM KST. 

