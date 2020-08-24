Cast & crew of BTS-inspired drama series 'Blue Sky' reportedly asked to sign secrecy waiver during first script reading

According to an exclusive media outlet report on August 25, the cast and crew of the upcoming BTS-inspired drama series recently completed their first script reading in top secrecy.

Allegedly, all of the actors and actresses, their management representatives, as well as the production staff and crew were asked to sign a secrecy waiver ahead of the drama's first script reading. In Korean entertainment, secrecy waivers are typically signed by crew members for variety programs as not to give away spoilers, or by crew members working on programs which have been sold for distribution in foreign countries. It's rare for a drama's production cast and crew to sign a secrecy waiver. However, according to one insider report, the cast and crew of Big Hit Entertainment's upcoming BTS-inspired drama 'Blue Sky' have been warned of facing serious penalty fees if they violate the secrecy waiver.

Meanwhile, filming for 'Blue Sky' was originally scheduled to begin very soon, but will likely be delayed due to the current surge of COVID19 in the Seoul region. Many insiders say that rising actor Seo Ji Hoon is one of the lead actors set to play a BTS member. The other cast members are currently unknown.

