Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 19 minutes ago

Super Junior' D&E's Donghae channels his 'B.A.D' boy aura in more comeback images

Super Junior D&E have released another new set of 'Hot Blood' version teaser images of member Donghae, for their upcoming 4th mini album, 'Bad Blood'!

D&E's new mini album 'Bad Blood' is set for release this coming September 3 at 6 PM KST in three unique versions - the 'Cold Blood' version, the 'Hot Blood' version, and the 'Balance' version. 

In his new set of 'Hot Blood' version concept photos, member Donghae channels his inner "B.A.D" aura with a more subdued gaze and expression. Stay tuned for member Eunhyuk's concept images coming next, followed by D&E's full comeback with their title song "B.A.D"!

esmera1da1687 pts 12 minutes ago 0
12 minutes ago

There is not one bad side to Donghae, he's just so handsome 😍

