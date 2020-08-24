Former AOA member Mina shares her future promotion plans + more with 'Woman Sense' magazine

Former AOA member/actress Mina was featuring for the newest edition of 'Woman Sense' magazine, opening up about her therapy, her future promotion plans, and more!

Delighting viewers with her natural, feminine beauty and charm, Mina began her interview by sharing, "I am recovering while receiving therapy. I am trying to meet a lot of people, and when I'm alone I keep busy with all kinds of hobbies."

Mina was then asked about her days as an idol. She reflected, "It marked a significant event in my life. AOA was the group that gave me the opportunity to debut. I got to dress up pretty and get my makeup done, living the life of the celebrity I've always dreamed of being. Those were an unforgettable 8 years."

Finally, Mina relayed her gratitude toward the fans who always encourage her. "The fans tell me often, 'Mina, do whatever you want to do!'. I'm always happy when I hear that. I went through a lot these past 10 years and my mental health deteriorated because of that. I am trying to recharge it. I will return to Mina the steel-hearted... I am planning on sharing my honest thoughts and opinions with my fans through group chats, YouTube videos, and more. I'm going to continue living, so please don't worry and keep an eye on me," the star commented.