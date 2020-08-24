BTS member J-Hope leaves a comment on a fan's Tiktok video making the hearts of netizens feel warm

Recently, netizens and fans alike are touched as one member from BTS left a kind comment on a fan's Tiktok video.

On August 24th, a netizen made a post on an online community revealing the comment that J-Hope had left on a fan's TikTok video. The video was of an international fan who had danced the choreography to the song "Dynamite".

HOBI REALLY COMMENTED ON THIS ARMY’S TIKTOK AND SAID “💜💜YOU’RE MY HOPE💜💜” 🥺#Dynamite_BTS #BTS pic.twitter.com/G8VFvixwJL — rach ⁷ (@glowingguk_) August 24, 2020

J-Hope's greeting is usually, "This is everyone's hope, J-Hope" and the comment on the Tiktok video said, "💜💜YOU’RE MY HOPE💜💜" which is why many fans are certain that it was J-Hope who left that comment.

Many netizens saw J-Hope's comment and stated that their hearts became warm as J-Hope shows his love for his fans by leaving comments.

BTS has been known to communicate and show their affection towards their fans. Now that their new English song has been released, they spread their love further.

Korean netizens didn't shy away from complimenting the fan who posted the video as well as commenting on J-Hope's warm comment.





Netizens' Commented:

"So much warmth."

"This is so nice and warm. The fan is such a good dancer too."

"His comment is so touching. OMG."

"J-Hope is such a warm and kind person."

"J-Hope you're our hope. And the fan is an awesome dancer too."

"BTS members are known to communicate with their fans a lot and this is so nice."

"This touched my heart. This is very like our Hope."

"We are each other's hope seriously."

"Aww, so sweet."

"She's so energetic like J-Hope and she's so pretty too."

"Love the song. We're much happier because we have each other."



