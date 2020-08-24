Lee Hyori's "Mao" remark on 'Hang Out With Yoo' is edited out completely after Chinese netizens leave thousands of angry comments

On August 24th, the production team of 'Hang Out With Yoo' made a statement about Lee Hyori's recent remark that many Chinese netizens have become angered over.

On the episode of 'Hang Out With Yoo' that aired on August 22nd KST, Lee Hyori suggested that her stage name be "Mao". She stated, "Since we can become global, should we go with a Chinese name? How about Mao?" Since the episode aired, many Chinese netizens have criticized the singer stating that they felt uncomfortable that Hyori was bringing up the name of a great figure of their country.

Chinese netizens left thousands of comments and wrote, "Are you making fun of a great man from another country?", "Acknowledge your wrongdoing and don't make the same mistake again", and "Learn to respect others."

Some Chinese netizens even translated their comments in Korean and posted the comments on Lee Hyori's Instagram account. Korean netizens argued back saying, "She didn't make fun of anybody", "Who said she was making fun of Mao Zedong? That's what only Chinese people are thinking."





As the controversy heightened and more Chinese netizens expressed their anger, the production team of 'Hang Out With Yoo' has come to explain the situation.

They explained, "She did not mean to mention a specific person when making that remark" and stated that Lee Hyori did not make fun of Mao Zedong, founding father of the People's Republic of China (PRC).

The production team added that Lee Hyori had decided on another stage name and they stated that the team will be more careful when they are broadcasting content.

The team also stated that they have edited the scene of Lee Hyori's remark out completely from paid VOD services.

Here is the full statement from 'Hang Out with Yoo':



"Hello this is the production team.





We have received news that some international netizens felt discomfort when Lee Hyori mentioned the name 'Mao' when she was deciding on a stage name on the episode which aired on August 22nd.

Unlike what many people are concerned over, the name mentioned does not identify with a specific individual. However in order to prevent further misunderstanding, we have edited that scene out completely.

Also, Lee Hyori has decided on another stage name currently.

Our production team will be more careful and meticulous when we broadcast content."