2

1

News
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 55 minutes ago

Lee Hyori's "Mao" remark on 'Hang Out With Yoo' is edited out completely after Chinese netizens leave thousands of angry comments

AKP STAFF

On August 24th, the production team of  'Hang Out With Yoo' made a statement about Lee Hyori's recent remark that many Chinese netizens have become angered over.

On the episode of 'Hang Out With Yoo' that aired on August 22nd KST, Lee Hyori suggested that her stage name be "Mao". She stated, "Since we can become global, should we go with a Chinese name? How about Mao?" Since the episode aired, many Chinese netizens have criticized the singer stating that they felt uncomfortable that Hyori was bringing up the name of a great figure of their country.

Chinese netizens left thousands of comments and wrote, "Are you making fun of a great man from another country?", "Acknowledge your wrongdoing and don't make the same mistake again", and "Learn to respect others." 

Some Chinese netizens even translated their comments in Korean and posted the comments on Lee Hyori's Instagram account. Korean netizens argued back saying, "She didn't make fun of anybody", "Who said she was making fun of Mao Zedong? That's what only Chinese people are thinking."


As the controversy heightened and more Chinese netizens expressed their anger, the production team of 'Hang Out With Yoo' has come to explain the situation.

They explained, "She did not mean to mention a specific person when making that remark" and stated that Lee Hyori did not make fun of Mao Zedong, founding father of the People's Republic of China (PRC).

View this post on Instagram

- 안녕하세요. <놀면 뭐하니?> 제작진입니다. ⠀⠀⠀⠀ 지난 8월 22일 방송 중, 출연자인 이효리 씨가 활동명을 정하는 과정에서 언급한 ‘마오’와 관련해 일부 해외 시청자분들이 불편함을 느꼈다는 내용을 접하게 되었습니다. ⠀⠀⠀⠀ 보내주시는 우려처럼 특정 인물을 뜻하는 의도는 전혀 없었으며 더 이상의 오해를 막기 위해 어제부터 제공되는 유료 서비스에서는 해당 내용을 편집했습니다. ⠀⠀⠀⠀ 또한 이효리 씨의 최종 부캐명은 다른 이름으로 정해진 상태입니다. ⠀⠀⠀⠀ 제작진은 앞으로 보다 세심하고 신중하게 방송을 만들겠습니다.

A post shared by 놀면 뭐하니? (@hangout_with_yoo) on

The production team added that Lee Hyori had decided on another stage name and they stated that the team will be more careful when they are broadcasting content.

The team also stated that they have edited the scene of Lee Hyori's remark out completely from paid VOD services.

Here is the full statement from 'Hang Out with Yoo':

"Hello this is the production team.


We have received news that some international netizens felt discomfort when Lee Hyori mentioned the name 'Mao' when she was deciding on a stage name on the episode which aired on August 22nd.

Unlike what many people are concerned over, the name mentioned does not identify with a specific individual. However in order to prevent further misunderstanding, we have edited that scene out completely.

Also, Lee Hyori has decided on another stage name currently.

Our production team will be more careful and meticulous when we broadcast content."

  1. Lee Hyori
9 1,884 Share 67% Upvoted

1

Philip_Jacobsson-130 pts 14 minutes ago 0
14 minutes ago

Well, I think that the biggest problem here then is that there are people who think that Mao Zedong was a great man. Or that he was good at all.

Share

1

daeoable507 pts 22 minutes ago 0
22 minutes ago

Literally all she said was, “How about Mao [for a name]?”. How tf is that making fun of a person? Make it make sense

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND