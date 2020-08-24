SSAK3 (Lee Hyori, Rain, Yoo Jae Suk), Hwa Sa, and Jessi top Instiz chart for the fourth week of August 2020

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."





Check out the chart rankings for the fourth week of August (August 17 - August 23) below!



Instiz Chart Singles Ranking





1. SSAK3 (Lee Hyori, Rain, Yoo Jae Suk) - "Beach Again" - 26,044 Points









2. Hwa Sa - "Maria" - 12,642 Points









3. Jessi ft. Lee Hyori - "NUNU NANA" - 12,032 Points









4. J.Y. Park & Sunmi - "When We Disco" - 11,404 Points









5. SSAK3 (Lee Hyori, Rain, Yoo Jae Suk) - "Play That Summer" - 13,242 Points









6. BLACKPINK - "How You Like That" - 9,508 Points









7. ITZY - "Not Shy" - 8,109 Points









8. BTS - "Dynamite" - 7,296 Points









9. Oh My Girl - "Dolphin" - 7,060 Points









10. (G)I-DLE - "DUMDi DUMDi" -6,921 Points



Source: Instiz iCHART

