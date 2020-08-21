A.C.E look into the past in gorgeous 'HZJM: The Butterfly Phantasy' group teaser images

A.C.E have revealed gorgeous teaser images for 'HZJM: The Butterfly Phantasy'.
In their latest group teasers, the A.C.E members continue on their traditional eastern inspired concept against a wall of art. Their 'HZJM: The Butterfly Phantasy' album, including their title song "Favorite Boys", drops on September 2 KST.
What do you think of A.C.E's concept teasers so far?
