Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

A.C.E look into the past in gorgeous 'HZJM: The Butterfly Phantasy' group teaser images

A.C.E have revealed gorgeous teaser images for 'HZJM: The Butterfly Phantasy'.

In their latest group teasers, the A.C.E members continue on their traditional eastern inspired concept against a wall of art. Their 'HZJM: The Butterfly Phantasy' album, including their title song "Favorite Boys", drops on September 2 KST.

What do you think of A.C.E's concept teasers so far?

quark123958,536 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

This comeback is gonna kill me.

0

Aga_C2,909 pts 20 hours ago 0
20 hours ago

Sehyoon's hair looks like it could be part of the painting. I wondered why the hell they'd done that in his solo pics but looking at these and seeing the 2D effect its actually really clever.

