HyunA reaches up in 'Good Girl' moving teaser

HyunA has revealed a moving teaser for 'Good Girl'.
In the teaser clip, HyunA reaches upwards in a stretch during a photo shoot. 'Good Girl' is her pre-release single before her official comeback, and the singer herself wrote the lyrics for the track.
HyunA's 'Good Girl' is set to drop on August 26 KST. Are you excited for her comeback?
