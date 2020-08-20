A.C.E have revealed group teaser images for 'HZJM: The Butterfly Phantasy'.
In their latest teaser images, the A.C.E members follow their eastern art concept in luxurious robes as they stand against a red backdrop. Their 'HZJM: The Butterfly Phantasy' album, including their title song "Favorite Boys", drops on September 2 KST.
What do you think of A.C.E's concept teasers so far?
A.C.E stand in red in 'HZJM: The Butterfly Phantasy' group teaser images
