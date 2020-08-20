25

3

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

A.C.E stand in red in 'HZJM: The Butterfly Phantasy' group teaser images

AKP STAFF

A.C.E have revealed group teaser images for 'HZJM: The Butterfly Phantasy'.

In their latest teaser images, the A.C.E members follow their eastern art concept in luxurious robes as they stand against a red backdrop. Their 'HZJM: The Butterfly Phantasy' album, including their title song "Favorite Boys", drops on September 2 KST.

What do you think of A.C.E's concept teasers so far?

  1. A.C.E
  2. HJZM THE BUTTERFLY PHANTASY
3 1,614 Share 89% Upvoted

5

kxk6,151 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

byeongkwan‘s duality is crazy lmao

Share

4

quark123958,408 pts 23 hours ago 0
23 hours ago

I still can't get over how incredible they all look. Like I really hope whoever came up with these looks got a raise because they deserve it.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

HINAPIA
HINAPIA officially disband in less than a year
52 minutes ago   4   5,149
HINAPIA
HINAPIA officially disband in less than a year
52 minutes ago   4   5,149

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND