A.C.E stand in red in 'HZJM: The Butterfly Phantasy' group teaser images

A.C.E have revealed group teaser images for 'HZJM: The Butterfly Phantasy'.



In their latest teaser images, the A.C.E members follow their eastern art concept in luxurious robes as they stand against a red backdrop. Their 'HZJM: The Butterfly Phantasy' album, including their title song "Favorite Boys", drops on September 2 KST.



What do you think of A.C.E's concept teasers so far?

