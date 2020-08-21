Super Junior's Kyuhyun reveals studio teaser for 'The Moment My Heart Jumped' for 'She is My Type' webtoon OST

Super Junior's Kyuhyun has revealed a studio teaser for "The Moment My Heart Jumped" for the 'She is My Type' OST.



Previous teasers featured the webtoon's main characters, but this latest teaser follows Kyuhyun as he records the romantic track in the studio. Kyuhyun is the next artist to feature in a OST for the popular webtoon series 'She is My Type', and he's singing a beautiful, romantic ballad about loving someone for a long time.



Watch Kyuhyun's latest "The Moment My Heart Jumped" teaser video above and his previous ones here and here if you missed them.



