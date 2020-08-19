5

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

A.C.E reveal epic unit teaser images for 'HJZM:The Butterfly Phantasy'

A.C.E have revealed epic unit teaser images for 'HJZM:The Butterfly Phantasy'.

In the gorgeous teasers, the A.C.E members take on a surreal, eastern concept as they float in water as well as a more tropical flair against greenery. The boy group are dropping 'HZJM: The Butterfly Phantasy', including their title song "Favorite Boys", on September 2 KST.

What do you think of A.C.E's concept teasers so far?

venoa335 pts 13 minutes ago 0
13 minutes ago

The photos in the water are breathtaking!

dovefly62 pts 41 minutes ago 0
41 minutes ago

that looks cool

