A.C.E reveal epic unit teaser images for 'HJZM:The Butterfly Phantasy'

A.C.E have revealed epic unit teaser images for 'HJZM:The Butterfly Phantasy'.



In the gorgeous teasers, the A.C.E members take on a surreal, eastern concept as they float in water as well as a more tropical flair against greenery. The boy group are dropping 'HZJM: The Butterfly Phantasy', including their title song "Favorite Boys", on September 2 KST.



What do you think of A.C.E's concept teasers so far?

