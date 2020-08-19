A.C.E have revealed epic unit teaser images for 'HJZM:The Butterfly Phantasy'.
In the gorgeous teasers, the A.C.E members take on a surreal, eastern concept as they float in water as well as a more tropical flair against greenery. The boy group are dropping 'HZJM: The Butterfly Phantasy', including their title song "Favorite Boys", on September 2 KST.
What do you think of A.C.E's concept teasers so far?
5
3
Posted by1 hour ago
A.C.E reveal epic unit teaser images for 'HJZM:The Butterfly Phantasy'
A.C.E have revealed epic unit teaser images for 'HJZM:The Butterfly Phantasy'.
2 916 Share 63% Upvoted
Log in to comment