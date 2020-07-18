70

Which 3rd generation and beyond K-Pop idol group would last for the long-term?

Netizens are talking about which 3rd generation and beyond K-Pop idol group would last for the long-term. 

A post on a popular online forum gained attention for casting the question "Which 3rd generation and beyond K-Pop Idols would last for the long-term?" The original poster named Seventeen as his pick. 


More than 300 netizens shared their opinions in the comments, and the top four groups named in the comments were BTS, Seventeen, WINNER, and BTOB. Some of the comments include: 

"BTS will last for the long-term and break their own career-high record."

"Seventeen because they are close like a real family, having a genuine love for each other."

"WINNER because they talked about performing at the dinner theater with their canes lol"

"BTOB has already planned for the next five decades lmao"

"NU'EST promised their fans that they will celebrate 30,000 days since debut."

What do you think?

  1. BTOB
  2. BTS
  3. NU'EST
  4. Seventeen
  5. WINNER
14 hours ago
14 hours ago

Seventeen has a extremely strong bond. They are a family to each other. Words can't explain it. They rescued Pledis and consistenly grew with each comeback, and every comeback was an hit after another.

Even the china line would never leave them. They sacrificed a lot over the years, only for their members.

Like S.coups said: the members are more important than the company :)

10

15 hours ago
15 hours ago

Looking at which older groups are still together, success is a big factor. Also members (not just one) having successful solo work alongside the group. however there are exceptions. Honestly, with 17, I think Pledis will have to change a lot, or they could leave as a group for them to survive.

