Netizens are talking about which 3rd generation and beyond K-Pop idol group would last for the long-term.

A post on a popular online forum gained attention for casting the question "Which 3rd generation and beyond K-Pop Idols would last for the long-term?" The original poster named Seventeen as his pick.





More than 300 netizens shared their opinions in the comments, and the top four groups named in the comments were BTS, Seventeen, WINNER, and BTOB. Some of the comments include:

"BTS will last for the long-term and break their own career-high record."

"Seventeen because they are close like a real family, having a genuine love for each other."



"WINNER because they talked about performing at the dinner theater with their canes lol"

"BTOB has already planned for the next five decades lmao"

"NU'EST promised their fans that they will celebrate 30,000 days since debut."



What do you think?

