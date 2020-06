A K-Pop column by the name of 'Idology' recently published a full timeline of K-Pop's generations, starting with the founder of the 1st-generation H.O.T all the way through the new wave of 4th generation idols.

In this timeline, 'Idology' categorizes the generations of K-Pop by creating sub-generations - the 1.5 generation, the 2.5 generation, and the 3.5 generation.

You can find 'Idology's full analysis of the generation timeline here.