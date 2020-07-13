Upcoming multinational girl group BOTOPASS drops teaser schedule for their debut 'Flamingo'

BOTOPASS is coming soon!

On July 13 KST, the upcoming WKS Entertainment girl group unveiled the scheduler for their debut album 'Flamingo.' The teaser releases will begin on July 14 with concept teasers for the first member and will continue until the album's release on August 4. They also announced that they will be releasing a dance version for the music video on August 11.

Meanwhile, BOTOPASS is an upcoming 8-member multinational girl group, featuring members who can speak English, Japanese, Chinese, and Korean. Among the lineup is former Cherry Bullet member Kokoro.

Check out the teaser schedule below!