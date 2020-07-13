Mnet's upcoming audition show 'CAP-TEEN' to search for K-pop's next teen idol star; first broadcast in October

Mnet is preparing for another audition program!



This October, Mnet will begin airing a new audition program entitled 'CAP-TEEN,' which will showcase the talents of their teenage contestants (both individual acts and already-formed groups) as they continue working toward their dream of becoming idols.



Similar to Mnet's previous teenage hip-hop audition program 'High School Rapper,' 'CAP-TEEN' hopes to give viewers a closer look at the vocal, dance, and rap talents of the upcoming generation of K-pop talent.





The winning act of 'CAP-TEEN' will be granted the special opportunity to work with star producers and choreographers of the best national dance teams to release a debut single.



Meanwhile, Mnet will be accepting applicants for the program through August 28 KST.



Stay tuned for more about this exciting program!