Rookie girl group Weeekly is here to lighten your Monday blues with adorable unreleased behind cuts.

Debuting with ‘Tag Me (@Me)’ earlier on June 30, the girl group is well into their second week of debut. Their agency Play M has disclosed unreleased behind cuts of the girls during their preparation for their debut activities.

Check out some of the photos below!

Meanwhile, check out their debut 'Tag Me (@Me)' below!