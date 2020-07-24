52

16

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 7 hours ago

Red Velvet start up official TikTok account!

AKP STAFF

Red Velvet have officially opened up a TikTok account!

On July 24, Red Velvet revealed a choreography clip of Irene and Seulgi's "Naughty", challenging fans with the "#NaughtyChallenge" and linking their new TikTok account. The girl group's first few posts feature the duo unit's clips from music show waiting rooms. 

Check out Red Velvet's official TokTok below.

@redvelvet_smtown

🥳축 레드벨벳 틱톡 오픈! 🎉 #R#edVelvet ##드벨벳 #R#edVelvet_IRENE_SEULGI ##드벨벳_아이린_슬기 #I#RENE ##이린 #S#EULGI ##기 #M#onster ##이 #N#aughty

♬ 오리지널 사운드 - Red Velvet
  1. Red Velvet
  2. TIKTOK
2

gommo117 pts 3 hours ago 0
3 hours ago

Stunning queens

2

princesspop82 pts 4 hours ago 0
4 hours ago

Red velvet best

