Red Velvet start up official TikTok account!

Red Velvet have officially opened up a TikTok account!



On July 24, Red Velvet revealed a choreography clip of Irene and Seulgi's "Naughty", challenging fans with the "#NaughtyChallenge" and linking their new TikTok account. The girl group's first few posts feature the duo unit's clips from music show waiting rooms.



Check out Red Velvet's official TokTok below.

