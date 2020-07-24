Red Velvet have officially opened up a TikTok account!
On July 24, Red Velvet revealed a choreography clip of Irene and Seulgi's "Naughty", challenging fans with the "#NaughtyChallenge" and linking their new TikTok account. The girl group's first few posts feature the duo unit's clips from music show waiting rooms.
Check out Red Velvet's official TokTok below.
Red Velvet start up official TikTok account!
