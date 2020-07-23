20

Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 6 hours ago

The tracklist for Jessi's third mini-album revealed

Just recently, Jessi revealed the tracklist for her third mini-album 'NUNA'. The tracklist was uploaded on Jessi's Instagram as well as P Nation's Instagram.

Jessi announced that she was making a comeback earlier this month and has released fierce teaser photos. The tracklist reveals all the songs that will be included in her mini-album such as "NUNU NANA", "STAR", "Put it on ya (Feat. BM of KARD, nafla)" and more.

Her third mini-album will drop on July 30th at 6 PM KST. Stay tuned for more teasers and the release of Jessi's mini-album.

  1. (Jessica H.o.) Jessi
xjhopeex92 pts 5 hours ago 0
5 hours ago

jessi is the baddest bitch in the game, and that's on period .

kyraangelfae01907 pts 3 hours ago 0
3 hours ago

omg yasss jessi and BM so ready to hear that collab!!! i am dieing already at just this track list!!! omg cant wait to hear this

