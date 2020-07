Former SECRET member Ji Eun has revealed a teaser video titled "Mirage".

The teaser plays a soft melancholy piano tune as a vintage clip plays. In the clip, Ji Eun is seen sitting on a small bed in front of lace curtains. The teaser overall has a very solemn and dreamy vibe as Ji Eun seems to be waiting for someone.



Ji Eun's third solo mini-album 'Dream' will be released on July 26th KST. Stay tuned for updates.