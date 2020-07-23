17

11

News
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 7 hours ago

ATEEZ gives a little sneak peek of their set list as they prepare for their mini-concert

AKP STAFF

ATEEZ is preparing for their comeback mini-concert 'ATEEZ AIR CON' which will take place very soon.


Before their mini-concert officially starts, ATEEZ decided to give a small sneak peek of their setlist on Twitter for the fans who are waiting.


They revealed a poster with cute emoticons that alludes to the schedule of the concert. Many fans anticipate the performances as they wait for ATEEZ announced they will reveal the result of their voting event.

Stay tuned for the release of ATEEZ's 'ZERO: FEVER Part. 1' which will release on July 29th KST


  1. ATEEZ
2 628 Share 61% Upvoted

1

atinypencil53 pts 6 hours ago 0
6 hours ago

yes my seonghwa poopsie is coming back <3333333

god seonghwa

Share

0

testralia63 pts 2 hours ago 0
2 hours ago
I'm gonna guess the hidden songs are Hala Hala, Wonderland and Promise

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND