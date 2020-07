Jessi has dropped another new set of fierce teaser images for her upcoming 3rd mini album comeback, this time sporting killer heels with her lovely, curvy figure!

In this particular set of teaser images, Jessi strikes a bold pose as pieces of broken statues lay at her feet, possibly hinting at the powerful and offensive nature of the artist's comeback album.

Jessi's comeback with her 3rd mini album is set for this July 30 at 6 PM KST.