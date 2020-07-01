Sunmi says she and former Wonder Girls' groupmate Sohee still laugh over farts?

Sunmi revealed she and former Wonder Girls' groupmate Sohee still laugh over farts.



On the July 1st broadcast of 'Kim Shin Young's Noon Song of Hope', DJ Kim Shin Young introduced Sunmi, saying, "It's been a while since Sunmi has been promoting solo," and the singer responded, "I've been a solo artist for 7 years," adding, "You look more comfortable than I saw you before as well."



Kim Shin Young then shared what she remembered about the Wonder Girls, saying, "It's been a long time since I've given it up. At that time, Sunmi was in middle school, and I felt pressure about how to make you laugh. I joked about farts, and Sunmi and Sohee cracked up. That's why whenever Sunmi or Sohee came as guests, we made up fart jokes."



Sunmi revealed, "We're still like that. Sohee and I like basic things, so we still laugh when we talk about farts."



In other news, Sunmi recently made a comeback with "pporappippam".