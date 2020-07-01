Editors of independent pop culture magazine 'izm' pick out the most memorable K-Pop songs of 2020 so far

With June 30 officially marking the last day of the "first half of 2020", netizens noticed that editor Kim Do Heon of an independent pop culture magazine named 'izm' - based in Seoul - recently published a list of 'The Most Memorable Korean Albums and Songs of 2020 So Far'.
First, the editor started out with 'The 10 Most Memorable Korean Albums of 2020 So Far':
Jinbo's 'Don't Think Too Much'
JJK's 'The Angel Wakes Hell's Morning'
Deepflow's 'Founder'
Reddy's '500000'
Swervy's 'Undercover Angel'
ABTB's 'Daydream'
OSoYoung's 'Where Are You Going'
OBSG's 'Oh Bang Shin Gwa'
Lee Nal Chi's 'Soo Goong Ga'
Baekhyun's 'Delight'
Next, the editor also shared his picks for 'The 8 Most Memorable K-Pop Songs of 2020 So Far':
Ong Seong Wu's "Gravity"
NCT 127's "Kick It"
DAY6's "Zombie"
April's "LALALILALA"
Oh My Girl's "Dolphin"
Baekhyun's "Bungee"
IU's "Eight"
Kwon Jin Ah's "Something's Wrong"
Another former editor Jung Min Jae of 'izm' also joined in on looking back at 2020 in music so far. In his picks for 'Korean Songs I Enjoyed From 2020 So Far':
Sung Si Kyung's "And We Go"
015B, Fil's "Just 5 Minutes"
ABTB's "Daydream"
Kisnue's "Friends"
Gaeko's "Pass Out"
Lee Sun Hee's "Camellia"
Lang Lee's "The Generation of Tribulation"
Sumin's "Turn On"
Lee Nal Chi's "Tiger Is Coming"
Chudahye Chagis's "Chagi S Chagi"
The former editor's picks for 'K-Pop Songs I Enjoyed From 2020 So Far':
LOONA's "So What"
KARD's "Red Moon"
NCT 127's "Kick It"
Kim Se Jung's "Plant"
IU's "Eight"
Ong Seong Wu's "Gravity"
April's "LALALILALA"
Oh My Girl's "Dolphin"
Bolbbalgan4's "Leo"
DAY6's "Love Me or Leave Me"
Baekhyun's "Underwater"
