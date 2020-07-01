Editors of independent pop culture magazine 'izm' pick out the most memorable K-Pop songs of 2020 so far

With June 30 officially marking the last day of the "first half of 2020", netizens noticed that editor Kim Do Heon of an independent pop culture magazine named 'izm' - based in Seoul - recently published a list of 'The Most Memorable Korean Albums and Songs of 2020 So Far'.

First, the editor started out with 'The 10 Most Memorable Korean Albums of 2020 So Far':

Jinbo's 'Don't Think Too Much'

JJK's 'The Angel Wakes Hell's Morning'

Deepflow's 'Founder'

Reddy's '500000'

Swervy's 'Undercover Angel'

ABTB's 'Daydream'

OSoYoung's 'Where Are You Going'

OBSG's 'Oh Bang Shin Gwa'

Lee Nal Chi's 'Soo Goong Ga'

Baekhyun's 'Delight'

2020년 상반기 기억에 남는 케이팝 노래



옹성우 ‘Gravity’

NCT 127 ‘영웅(英雄 : Kick It)’

데이식스 ‘Zombie’

에이프릴 ‘LALALILALA’

오마이걸 ‘Dolphin’

백현 ‘Bungee’

아이유 ‘에잇’

권진아 ‘뭔가 잘못됐어’ pic.twitter.com/k34L5WPIfB — 김도헌 (@zenerkscd) June 30, 2020

Next, the editor also shared his picks for 'The 8 Most Memorable K-Pop Songs of 2020 So Far':

Ong Seong Wu's "Gravity"

NCT 127's "Kick It"

DAY6's "Zombie"

April's "LALALILALA"

Oh My Girl's "Dolphin"

Baekhyun's "Bungee"

IU's "Eight"

Kwon Jin Ah's "Something's Wrong"

Another former editor Jung Min Jae of 'izm' also joined in on looking back at 2020 in music so far. In his picks for 'Korean Songs I Enjoyed From 2020 So Far':

Sung Si Kyung's "And We Go"

015B, Fil's "Just 5 Minutes"

ABTB's "Daydream"

Kisnue's "Friends"

Gaeko's "Pass Out"

Lee Sun Hee's "Camellia"

Lang Lee's "The Generation of Tribulation"

Sumin's "Turn On"

Lee Nal Chi's "Tiger Is Coming"

Chudahye Chagis's "Chagi S Chagi"

2020년 상반기에 재밌게 들은 케이팝 (무순)



이달의 소녀 ’So what’

카드 ‘RED MOON’

NCT 127 ‘영웅’

세정 ‘화분’

아이유 feat. 슈가 '에잇'

옹성우 ‘Gravity’

에이프릴 ‘LALALILALA’

오마이걸 ‘Dolphin’

볼빨간사춘기 feat. 백현 ‘나비와 고양이’

DAY6 ‘Love me or leave me’

백현 ‘Underwater’ pic.twitter.com/GXuuC88yyg — 정민재 (@minjae_jung) June 30, 2020

The former editor's picks for 'K-Pop Songs I Enjoyed From 2020 So Far':

LOONA's "So What"

KARD's "Red Moon"

NCT 127's "Kick It"

Kim Se Jung's "Plant"

IU's "Eight"

Ong Seong Wu's "Gravity"

April's "LALALILALA"

Oh My Girl's "Dolphin"

Bolbbalgan4's "Leo"

DAY6's "Love Me or Leave Me"

Baekhyun's "Underwater"