3

1

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Editors of independent pop culture magazine 'izm' pick out the most memorable K-Pop songs of 2020 so far

AKP STAFF

With June 30 officially marking the last day of the "first half of 2020", netizens noticed that editor Kim Do Heon of an independent pop culture magazine named 'izm' - based in Seoul - recently published a list of 'The Most Memorable Korean Albums and Songs of 2020 So Far'. 

First, the editor started out with 'The 10 Most Memorable Korean Albums of 2020 So Far':

Jinbo's 'Don't Think Too Much'

JJK's 'The Angel Wakes Hell's Morning'

Deepflow's 'Founder'

Reddy's '500000'

Swervy's 'Undercover Angel'

ABTB's 'Daydream'

OSoYoung's 'Where Are You Going'

OBSG's 'Oh Bang Shin Gwa'

Lee Nal Chi's 'Soo Goong Ga'

Baekhyun's 'Delight'

Next, the editor also shared his picks for 'The 8 Most Memorable K-Pop Songs of 2020 So Far':

Ong Seong Wu's "Gravity"

NCT 127's "Kick It"

DAY6's "Zombie"

April's "LALALILALA"

Oh My Girl's "Dolphin"

Baekhyun's "Bungee"

IU's "Eight"

Kwon Jin Ah's "Something's Wrong"

Another former editor Jung Min Jae of 'izm' also joined in on looking back at 2020 in music so far. In his picks for 'Korean Songs I Enjoyed From 2020 So Far':

Sung Si Kyung's "And We Go"

015B, Fil's "Just 5 Minutes"

ABTB's "Daydream"

Kisnue's "Friends"

Gaeko's "Pass Out"

Lee Sun Hee's "Camellia"

Lang Lee's "The Generation of Tribulation"

Sumin's "Turn On"

Lee Nal Chi's "Tiger Is Coming"

Chudahye Chagis's "Chagi S Chagi"

The former editor's picks for 'K-Pop Songs I Enjoyed From 2020 So Far':

LOONA's "So What"

KARD's "Red Moon"

NCT 127's "Kick It"

Kim Se Jung's "Plant"

IU's "Eight"

Ong Seong Wu's "Gravity"

April's "LALALILALA"

Oh My Girl's "Dolphin"

Bolbbalgan4's "Leo"

DAY6's "Love Me or Leave Me"

Baekhyun's "Underwater"

  1. April
  2. Bolbbalgan4
  3. DAY6
  4. Baekhyun
  5. Kim Se Jung
  6. IU
  7. KARD
  8. Kwon Jin Ah
  9. LOONA
  10. NCT 127
  11. Oh My Girl
  12. Ong Seong Wu
6 4,030 Share 75% Upvoted

1

westilham95-251 pts 48 minutes ago 0
48 minutes ago

Remember, not everyone prefer musics of big kpop artist even if their fans always proclaim everyone listens to them. Honestly, most normal people dont listen to those kind of kpop musics cause its the same over and over again....

Share

1

nowaynoway1,003 pts 51 minutes ago 0
51 minutes ago

I love how one of them named kard and Loona . Those groups deserve all the recognition they can get

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND