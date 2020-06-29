15

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Sunmi dances under a purple glowing night's sky in comeback MV for 'pporappippam'

Sunmi is officially back!

On June 29 KST, the solo artist unveiled her latest single "pporappippam." 

In the music video for the single, Sunmi wakes up in her bed, only to find herself mysteriously on the beach. She then goes on to have a whirlwind adventure, making her way through the city at night and even partying at a beach bonfire. Going with the theme implied by the song's title, which means 'purple glowing evening,' the video interweaves purple accents into every scene, from hair and makeup to lighting, adding a whimsical atmosphere to the video.

"pporappippam" was written by Sunmi herself and teamed up with producer FRANTS to handle production together. FRANTS previously worked on her singles "Siren" and "LALALAY" as well.

Meanwhile, Sunmi will be holding an online showcase for fans at 7 PM KST.

Check out the music video above!



