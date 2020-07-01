GOT7's Jackson features in stunning 'Cartier' campaign with global stars

GOT7's Jackson is featured in the latest 'Cartier' campaign alongside global stars.





The new 'Cartier' campaign is a preview of the brand's 'Pasha de Cartier' launch in September, and as an official endorsement model for the brand since July of 2019, Jackson is promoting the launch alongside Rami Malek, Troye Sivan, Willow Smith, and Maisie Williams.



Jackson also posted a video on Instagram with phrases connected to the new campaign, including, "Make your own history," "Stay True," "Be yourself," "Explore," and "Break boundaries."



Take a look at the stunning campaign below!







