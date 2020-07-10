3

2

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 16 minutes ago

Spectrum to officially disband after 2 years

AKP STAFF

Spectrum have officially disbanded after 2 years. 

On July 10, their label Wynn Entertainment announced the group's disbandment, stating, "We sincerely apologize for bringing such unfortunate news. Due to the worsening situation at our agency for reasons including COVID-19, we're no longer able to maintain Spectrum. As a result, Wynn Entertainment has terminated our contracts with the 6 members of Spectrum as of July 10, 2020."

The agency concluded, "We express our gratitude to the members of Spectrum who've been with us for the past 3 years, and we'll continue to send our unending support for the members and their future activities. We sincerely apologize to all the fans who've sincerely loved and cared for Spectrum until now. Thank you."

Spectrum made their debut in May of 2018 with "Light it Up". Stay tuned for updates on the former Spectrum members. 

  1. Spectrum
2 965 Share 60% Upvoted

0

theproartistica0 pt 10 minutes ago 0
10 minutes ago

sad news

i hope these boys will find a new label

Share

0

ambersky11542 pts 13 minutes ago 0
13 minutes ago

i wish the best for the boys in their future

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Spectrum
Spectrum to officially disband after 2 years
15 minutes ago   2   916
Crush
Crush drops studio MV teaser for 'Ohio'
2 hours ago   0   235

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND