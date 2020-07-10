Spectrum to officially disband after 2 years

Spectrum have officially disbanded after 2 years.



On July 10, their label Wynn Entertainment announced the group's disbandment, stating, "We sincerely apologize for bringing such unfortunate news. Due to the worsening situation at our agency for reasons including COVID-19, we're no longer able to maintain Spectrum. As a result, Wynn Entertainment has terminated our contracts with the 6 members of Spectrum as of July 10, 2020."



The agency concluded, "We express our gratitude to the members of Spectrum who've been with us for the past 3 years, and we'll continue to send our unending support for the members and their future activities. We sincerely apologize to all the fans who've sincerely loved and cared for Spectrum until now. Thank you."



Spectrum made their debut in May of 2018 with "Light it Up". Stay tuned for updates on the former Spectrum members.