15

16

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

BLACKPINK win #1 + Performances on July 10th 'Music Bank'!

AKP STAFF

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.

On this week's episode, TEEN TOP held a special stage with "To You 2020", Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi made their unit debut with "Monster", DongkizI:KAN debuted with "Y.O.U", SF9 made a comeback with "Summer Breeze", Kim Chung Ha returned with "Play" featuring ChangmoEXID's Solji came back with "Rains Again", Yoo Seung Woo made his comeback with "Walk", and Rue returned with "Rain and Bicycle".

As for the nominees, BLACKPINK and MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa were up against each other with "How You Like That" and "Maria", but it was BLACKPINK's "How You Like That" that took the win. Congratulations to BLACKPINK!

There were also performances by SunmiAB6IXWoodzVERIVERYLee Jin Hyuk3YEWeeeklyMoon XionGolden ChildStray KidsDIAHa Hyun SangVOISPER, and E'LAST.

Check out the performances below!

WINNER: 


===

SPECIAL: TEEN TOP


==

DEBUT: Irene & Seulgi


==

DEBUT: I:KAN


==

COMEBACK: SF9


==

COMEBACK: Kim Chung Ha


==

COMEBACK: Solji


==

COMEBACK: Yoo Seung Woo


==

COMEBACK: Rue


===

Sunmi


==

AB6IX


==

Woodz


==

VERIVERY


==

Lee Jin Hyuk


==

3YE


==

Weeekly


==

Moon Xion


==

Golden Child


==

Stray Kids


==

DIA


==

Ha Hyun Sang


==

VOISPER


==

E'LAST


===

  1. BLACKPINK
  2. MUSIC BANK
4 2,797 Share 48% Upvoted

2

brideofchani795 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

dat sf9 performance tho

chani was 10/10 sexy

if its this intense i really cant live

Share

0

coco_puffs-2,210 pts 46 minutes ago 0
46 minutes ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

1THE9
1THE9 make an entrance in 'Bad Guy' MV teaser
21 minutes ago   0   169

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND