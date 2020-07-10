BLACKPINK win #1 + Performances on July 10th 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.



On this week's episode, TEEN TOP held a special stage with "To You 2020", Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi made their unit debut with "Monster", Dongkiz' I:KAN debuted with "Y.O.U", SF9 made a comeback with "Summer Breeze", Kim Chung Ha returned with "Play" featuring Changmo, EXID's Solji came back with "Rains Again", Yoo Seung Woo made his comeback with "Walk", and Rue returned with "Rain and Bicycle".



As for the nominees, BLACKPINK and MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa were up against each other with "How You Like That" and "Maria", but it was BLACKPINK's "How You Like That" that took the win. Congratulations to BLACKPINK!



There were also performances by Sunmi, AB6IX, Woodz, VERIVERY, Lee Jin Hyuk, 3YE, Weeekly, Moon Xion, Golden Child, Stray Kids, DIA, Ha Hyun Sang, VOISPER, and E'LAST.





Check out the performances below!



WINNER:







SPECIAL: TEEN TOP







DEBUT: Irene & Seulgi







DEBUT: I:KAN







COMEBACK: SF9







COMEBACK: Kim Chung Ha







COMEBACK: Solji







COMEBACK: Yoo Seung Woo







COMEBACK: Rue







Sunmi







AB6IX







Woodz







VERIVERY







Lee Jin Hyuk







3YE







Weeekly







Moon Xion







Golden Child







Stray Kids







DIA







Ha Hyun Sang







VOISPER







E'LAST







