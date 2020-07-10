Baek Ji Young has revealed a music video teaser for "I Still Love You a Lot".
In the MV teaser, a man goes about his day, but he's unable to leave thoughts of a past romance behind. "I Still Love You a Lot" is about missing someone so badly that you'd lie to see them.
Baek Ji Young's "I Still Love You a Lot" drops on July 14 KST. Take a look at the MV teaser!
Baek Ji Young reveals tearful romance in 'I Still Love You a Lot' MV teaser
